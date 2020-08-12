Odisha Results 2020: Students Await CHSE +2 Science Results Today; Check Details Here

Odisha Class 12th Science Results Today; Check Details Here

The CHSE +2 Science result 2020 Odisha board will be available on the official website of Council for Higher Secondary Education, or CHSE, at 12:30 pm today. Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister of School and Mass Education, Odisha, had confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Science result date and time. Students can access the CHSE Class 12th Science results by using the details mentioned in the Odisha Board Class 12 admit cards including registration numbers and dates of birth. Apart from the website of CHSE 12th Class +2 result 2020 -- orissaresults.nic.in, some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com will also update the results in their websites. As many as 98,536 students await CHSE +2 Science result Odisha board this year.

To access the Odisha Class 12th Science results 2020 on the private portals, students have to first register with their names, roll numbers, mobile phone numbers and email addresses at the websites. However, for authentication, students can verify their CHSE +2, or Class 12th, Science results from the official sources.

How To Check CHSE +2 Science Result 2020 Odisha Board

Step 1: Visit CHSE +2 result websites -- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: Submit and access the Odisha Class 12th Science results 2020

CHSE +2 Results 2020 And COVID-19

The Odisha Board +2 Science exams were scheduled from March 3. The board had to postpone the exams scheduled after March 23 and later, the remaining Class 12th Science exams were cancelled altogether due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Odisha +2 Science result 2020 will now be based on an average marks formula. However, the council will also provide an option to write the CHSE +2 exams on the pending subjects after the situation arising out of the pandemic improves.