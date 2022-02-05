  • Home
Odisha Releases Classroom Schedule For School Students

Students of Classes 9 to 12 will be attending school from 10 am to 4 pm, while those from Classes 1 to 8 have been asked to be present from 9 am to 1 pm.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 5, 2022 2:18 pm IST

Odisha government releases time table for school students
Bhubaneshwar:

The Odisha government on Friday issued a timetable for students of classes 1 to 12, days before schools reopen in the state. Students of Classes 9 to 12 will be attending school from 10 am to 4 pm, while those from Classes 1 to 8 have been asked to be present from 9 am to 1 pm, according to an order issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

No cooked meal will be made available in schools for the time being, but dry ration will be distributed among them under the Midday Meal (MDM) programme. chief secretary SC Mohapatra had on Thursday announced that schools will reopen in two phases – Classes 8 to 12 on February 7 and primary section to Class 7 on February 14 -- with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Colleges and universities are also set to resume academic activities from February 7. In its latest order, the higher education department has directed authorities to initiate measures to reopen hostels and other residential facilities for students from February 6.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

