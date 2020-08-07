  • Home
Odisha To Reduce School Syllabus In View Of COVID-19

The State Syllabus Committee will hold a video meeting to discuss syllabus reduction. After the discussion, the chairman of the committee will send a report to the board secretary.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 1:39 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

To make-up for the academic loss wrought by the coronavirus outbreak, the council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, has decided to reduce school curriculum for 2020-2021. A meeting of the syllabus committee to consider reducing syllabus will be held through video conferencing.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, classroom teaching has been adversely affected during the current academic session,” Dr Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE, said in a letter addressed to the school principals and board officials.

“With a view to eliciting your views and arriving at a decision in this regard, the meeting of the syllabus committees in different subjects shall be held through video conferencing mode,” Dr Mangaraj said in his letter.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has already reduced school syllabi by 30%, considering the “extraordinary situation” of COVID-19 pandemic.

“CBSE and other boards have already taken steps to reduce their syllabus. Keeping in view the unforeseen situation, CHSE, Odisha has been allowed by the government to consider and reduce the syllabus of different subjects during the session 2020-2021,” an official statement said.

After CBSE, state education boards of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Goa had also decided to reduce school syllabi.

In the letter, the board secretary has asked the committee members to go through the syllabus of different subjects and make “in-depth exercise” regarding which portion of the syllabus to be dropped.

CBSE’s decision to reduce school syllabus invited criticism, as chapters on Federalism, Secularism, and Citizenship were among the dropped topics.

After discussion, the Chairman of the syllabus committee will submit a report to the secretary of CHSE, the letter said.

