Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha +2 result 2021 today at orissaresults.nic.in (representational)

CHSE +2 result 2021: Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 results for Science and Commerce students will be declared today, July 31. CHSE Odisha 12th result will be declared at orissaresults.nic.in and other unofficial websites. Students can access their results using roll number and date of birth. The Council for Higher Secondary Education or CHSE is yet to give an update regarding results of Arts and Vocational streams. Board exams in Odisha were cancelled in view of COVID-19. The regular students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on the basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams.

Odisha is one among six states that are announcing board results today. Assam and Gujarat board results were announced earlier today and Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Uttarakhand will declare results later in the day.

