CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Today

CHSE +2 result 2021: Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 results for Science and Commerce students will be declared today, July 31. CHSE Odisha 12th result will be declared at orissaresults.nic.in and other unofficial websites.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 11:23 am IST | Source: Careers360

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Today
Odisha +2 result 2021 today at orissaresults.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CHSE +2 result 2021: Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 results for Science and Commerce students will be declared today, July 31. CHSE Odisha 12th result will be declared at orissaresults.nic.in and other unofficial websites. Students can access their results using roll number and date of birth. The Council for Higher Secondary Education or CHSE is yet to give an update regarding results of Arts and Vocational streams. Board exams in Odisha were cancelled in view of COVID-19. The regular students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on the basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams.

Odisha is one among six states that are announcing board results today. Assam and Gujarat board results were announced earlier today and Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Uttarakhand will declare results later in the day.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two result 2021 live updates:

Live updates

11:23 AM IST
July 31, 2021

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021: How To Check

Steps to download Odisha Plus Two result 2021: 

  1.  Visit the official website – orissaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the plus two Science or Commerce result link
  3. Insert login credentials – roll number and registration number
  4. Submit and download the Odisha +2 result


11:09 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Odisha +2 Result 2021: Concerns Over Delay In Arts Results

"So what is the justification from your side for delaying the +2 Arts exam results? Why it's not being declared with Science and Commerce?" asked Dr Shibani Mohapatra.

11:01 AM IST
July 31, 2021

CHSE Plus Two Result 2021: Arts And Vocational

While Odisha +2 result for Science and Commerce streams will be declared today, there is no confirmation if Arts and Vocational stream results will be announced today, or on a later date. 

10:59 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Odisha +2 Result 2021: Official Website

The official website for CHSE +2 result 2021 is orissaresults.nic.in. Students will find the direct link after the official result announcement. 

10:58 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Odisha 12th Result 2021 Time: Science, Commerce

Science and Commerce Odisha +2 results will be declared today but the result time is not confirmed yet. 

10:57 AM IST
July 31, 2021

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021 Date

Odisha Plus Two result 2021 for Science and Commerce streams will be declared today, July 31. 

