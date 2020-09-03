  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020 On September 5

Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020 On September 5

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the results of more than 2 lakh students of Class 12 Odisha Arts on September 5 at 4 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 8:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Odisha CHSE Result 2020: Application For Science, Commerce Rechecking Begins
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 12 Result Declared At Orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 Announced At Orissaresults.nic.in, 74.95% Students Pass
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: More Than 2 Lakh Students Await Odisha Class 12 Arts And Commerce Results
Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020 On September 5
CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2020 On This Date
New Delhi:

The Class 12 Arts results of Odisha board will be declared on September 5 at 4 pm. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will host the results of Class 12th Arts on its official website -- orissaresults.nic.in. Odisha's School and Mass Education Department has confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Arts result date. As many as 2,18,800 students from Arts stream await CHSE Plus 2 Odisha results this year. Students can access their Odisha board Class 12 Arts stream results by using the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth.

Students can check the CHSE Odisha board results on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net apart from the official website of the board.

A recent tweet of School and Mass Education, Odisha, while confirming the CHSE Class 12th Arts results said: “+2 Arts Result will be declared on 5th. September, 2020 at 04.00 PM by CHSE(O).”

The exams of CHSE Odisha board Class 12th had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Odisha council will award marks to the students of Class 12 Arts on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme, prepared for the purpose. This assessment scheme of the Odisha board is quite similar to CBSE's assessment scheme.

The council has already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE 12th results. CHSE is yet to confirm the result date of Class 12 Vocational Stream.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha CHSE Arts Results CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result Odisha 12th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AMU’s Medical College And Department Of Mass Communication Ranks In Outlook-ICARE Ranking 2020
AMU’s Medical College And Department Of Mass Communication Ranks In Outlook-ICARE Ranking 2020
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition By 6 States Tomorrow
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition By 6 States Tomorrow
JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Students Appear In B.Tech Paper On Day 3, Know Analysis And Reactions
Live | JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Students Appear In B.Tech Paper On Day 3, Know Analysis And Reactions
COMEDK UGET Result 2020 Announced At Comedk.org, Download Rank Card Using Direct Link
COMEDK UGET Result 2020 Announced At Comedk.org, Download Rank Card Using Direct Link
Himachal Pradesh Open School Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Check Details Here
Himachal Pradesh Open School Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Check Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................