CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2020 On This Date

The Class 12 Arts results of Odisha board will be declared on September 5 at 4 pm. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will host the results of Class 12th Arts on its official website -- orissaresults.nic.in. Odisha's School and Mass Education Department has confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Arts result date. As many as 2,18,800 students from Arts stream await CHSE Plus 2 Odisha results this year. Students can access their Odisha board Class 12 Arts stream results by using the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth.

Students can check the CHSE Odisha board results on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net apart from the official website of the board.

A recent tweet of School and Mass Education, Odisha, while confirming the CHSE Class 12th Arts results said: “+2 Arts Result will be declared on 5th. September, 2020 at 04.00 PM by CHSE(O).”

+2 Arts Result will be declared on 5th. September, 2020 at 04.00 PM by CHSE(O). — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) September 3, 2020

The exams of CHSE Odisha board Class 12th had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Odisha council will award marks to the students of Class 12 Arts on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme, prepared for the purpose. This assessment scheme of the Odisha board is quite similar to CBSE's assessment scheme.

The council has already declared the CHSE Plus Two Science results and Commerce CHSE 12th results. CHSE is yet to confirm the result date of Class 12 Vocational Stream.