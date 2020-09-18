  • Home
Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020: The first merit list for Odisha +2 admission for Science, Arts and Commerce streams has been released at samsodisha.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:38 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Odisha +2 First Merit List 2020 For Science, Arts And Commerce Released
Image credit: samsodisha.gov.in
New Delhi:

The School And Mass Education Department, Odisha, has released the first merit list for Plus Two admission today, September 18. Candidates, who registered for Odisha Plus two admission 2020 can check their admission status on the student academic management system (SAMS) at samsodisha.gov.in. According to official records, as many as 4,15,007 students registered for Plus Two admission this year. Admission for the shortlisted candidates will be held from September 21-26, 2020.

Odisha +2 Admission 2020: Rank List

The second merit list for Plus Two admission will be published on October 3. Candidates can check their admission status by clicking on the direct link mentioned above. They will be required to select college type, district, college name, stream and other options from the dropdown list to check status.

Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020: How To Check Admission Status

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above.

  2. From the dropdown list, select college type, district, college name, and stream.

  3. Click on the ‘show’ button.

  4. Merit list for the selected college will appear on the screen.

For any information regarding the admission process, candidates can contact the authorities at 1800-345-6770 and 155335.

