Odisha Plus Three Admission 2020: Over 60,000 Students Registered So Far

Statistics provided by the Student Academic Management System, or commonly called as SAMS, show that over 60,000 students have registered for the undergraduate courses in Odisha as on September 10. The Department of Higher Education, Odisha, from this year has started administering the plus three admission through SAMS. Students seeking admission to 1,029 colleges in Odisha can apply for admission on the official website of SAMS -- samsodisha.gov.in.

The online application form for admission to undergraduate courses started on September 8 and will continue till September 22. As per Odisha admission dates, the first merit list will be released on September 28.

Plus Three Admission 2020 Odisha

According to data provided by SAMS, 62,334 have registered for admission in UG courses. While 49,476 have applied and 44,797 students have paid the application fees.

After the publication of two merit lists, the spot selection merit list will be released in October and the Department of Higher Education Department will issue separate guidelines to all the colleges regarding spot admission.

Last year the degree admission had started on June 12 and the first merit list came on July 3. The classes, last year, started on July 16.

Odisha Plus Three Admission 2020: To Apply

Step 1: Visit the SAMS portal

Step 2: On new student login, insert the names, mobile numbers and email addresses to generate a one-time password

Step 3: After the Odisha UG admission one-time password is generated, login at the student portal and fill in the required details

Step 4: Submit the Odisha plus three application