CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2020: Know How To Check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the results of Class 12 Odisha Arts today at 4 pm at the official website of the council -- orissaresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 10:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will declare the results of Class 12th Arts today at 4 pm. Students can check the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts results on its official website -- orissaresults.nic.in. To check the Odisha Arts 12th results, students can login at the website and use their roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth as mentioned on the admit cards. Odisha's School and Mass Education Department has confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Arts result date and time. As many as 2,18,800 students from Arts stream await CHSE Plus 2 results this year.

CHSE had already declared the CHSE + 2 Science results and Commerce CHSE Class 12 results. The Odisha council is yet to confirm the result date of CHSE Class 12 Vocational Stream.

CHSE Class 12 Arts Results: Know How Check

Step 1: Visit the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) website -- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated link click the Class 12th Arts results

Step 3: Check the CHSE +2 Arts result using the roll numbers and registration numbers specified on the Odisha Board Class 12 Arts admit card

The exams of CHSE Class 12th had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. CHSE, this year, has decided to award marks to the students of Class 12 Arts on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme, prepared for the purpose as a one-time measure. This one-time assessment scheme of CHSE is quite similar to the assessment scheme of CBSE.

