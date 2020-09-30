Odisha CPET 2020 Admit Cards Released, Exams From October 12

The Odisha Higher Education Department will start the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) from October 12 and hold them till October 22 in three shifts The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of SAMS -- pg.samsodisha.gov.in. CPET is held for admission to postgraduate programmes in the Public State Universities and colleges in the state. The exam conducting body has also released the Odisha CPET 2020 admit cards at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can use their usernames and passwords to download the Odisha CPET admit cards 2020.

The CPET 2020, as per the Odisha CPET date sheet, will be held in three different shifts, the first between 10 am and 11:30 am; the second from 12:30 pm to 2 pm; and the third from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam will be held across 28 exam centres designated for the purpose from October 12. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from October 10. The decision to postpone the CPET exam dates was made considering the final semester and final year undergraduate dates were clashing with CPET.

Step 1: Visit the official SAMS website -- pg.samsodisha.gov.in, dheodisha.gov.in, samsodisha.gov.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the designated CPET admit card link

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials -- usernames and passwords

Step 4: Submit and access the Odisha CPET admit cards

The Odisha CPET 2020 admit cards have details including the names of the candidates, their subjects of test, date and time of examination and CPET exam centres. As per data on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), as many as 63,411 candidates have applied online for Odisha CPET 2020 for admission to 70 institutes of the state.