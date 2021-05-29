  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha: Online Classes In Universities, Colleges To Resume From June 1

Odisha: Online Classes In Universities, Colleges To Resume From June 1

The Universities and degree colleges under the Higher Education Department of the Odisha government will resume online classes from June 1.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 29, 2021 12:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Professor Proposes Setting Up Of Oxygen Plants In Delhi, High Court Asks Government To Consider
Financial Aid For 11.8 Crore Kids Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Centre
Rajasthan Forms Panel To Look Into Ways Of Conducting Exams In Universities
KTU To Hold Online Exams For Last Semester Students, Offline Exams At Other Kerala Universities
Study Examines How Pandemic-Related Changes Affect College Students' Motivation
IIM-A, BITS Pilani Graduates Launch $1M Fund To Invest In Student Startups
Odisha: Online Classes In Universities, Colleges To Resume From June 1
Online classes in Odisha universities and colleges will begin on June 1
New Delhi:

The Universities and degree colleges under the Higher Education Department of the Odisha government will resume online classes from June 1 after summer vacation. However, in view of the Covid crisis, hostels will remain closed till further order. Odisha Higher Education Department on Saturday said that the schedule of examination will be communicated soon after getting information about UGC’s decision.

“After end of summer vacation, Universities and Degree Colleges (under Higher Education Department) shall resume online classes from 1st June, 2021. Physical classroom teaching shall not commence now. Hostels will remain closed till further order,” the official order states.

12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: State Board Exams Schedule, Time Table

Earlier on May 4, the Odisha government announced summer vacation for all higher educational institutions in the state from May 5 to May 31. In order, the Higher Education Department also said no online class or examination will take place during this period.

“All educational institutions coming under the administrative control of the Department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the institutions during the vacation, including COVID-19 related lockdown or shutdown period falling within the summer vacation,” it had said earlier.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: State Board Exams Schedule, Time Table
Live | 12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: State Board Exams Schedule, Time Table
Final Decision On UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Expected Soon
Final Decision On UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Expected Soon
Shashi Tharoor Writes To PM Modi To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams
Shashi Tharoor Writes To PM Modi To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams
Maharashtra Class 10 Assessment Criteria: All You Need To Know
Maharashtra Class 10 Assessment Criteria: All You Need To Know
National Hotel Management Exam, NCHM JEE, Registration Deadline Extended
National Hotel Management Exam, NCHM JEE, Registration Deadline Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................