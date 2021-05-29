Odisha: Online Classes In Universities, Colleges To Resume From June 1

Online classes in Odisha universities and colleges will begin on June 1

The Universities and degree colleges under the Higher Education Department of the Odisha government will resume online classes from June 1 after summer vacation. However, in view of the Covid crisis, hostels will remain closed till further order. Odisha Higher Education Department on Saturday said that the schedule of examination will be communicated soon after getting information about UGC’s decision.

“After end of summer vacation, Universities and Degree Colleges (under Higher Education Department) shall resume online classes from 1st June, 2021. Physical classroom teaching shall not commence now. Hostels will remain closed till further order,” the official order states.

Earlier on May 4, the Odisha government announced summer vacation for all higher educational institutions in the state from May 5 to May 31. In order, the Higher Education Department also said no online class or examination will take place during this period.

“All educational institutions coming under the administrative control of the Department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the institutions during the vacation, including COVID-19 related lockdown or shutdown period falling within the summer vacation,” it had said earlier.