Odisha OJEE NEET Counselling 2021 Postponed; Details Here

Odisha NEET counselling 2021 will be done on the official website, ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com (representational)

Odisha OJEE NEET Counselling 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has postponed the NEET 2021 counselling process for 85 per cent all India quota seats. Odisha NEET counselling was scheduled to begin today, November 29. The new date has not been announced. Registrations will be done on the official website, ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.

“This is for the information of all concerned, that the process of registration for counselling and admission in MBBS/BDS courses, that was scheduled to start from 29.11.2021, is hereby deferred till further notice,” an official statement said.

Admission to MBBS and BDS seats of different government and Hi-Tech Medical (private) colleges of Odisha for the 2021-22 session will be done on the basis of NEET UG 2021 merit prepared by the OJEE board, following rules and regulations of the state government.

The detailed schedule for OJEE NEET counselling 2021 will be published on the official website later.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification that the responsibility of the agency is to conduct NEET, declare results and prepare the rank list. The rank list will be used by state and central counselling bodies to fill undergraduate medical seats.

“NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA,” the agency said.

While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for conducting all India quota medical counselling, state bodies like OJEE conducts state quota medical counselling.

MCC will soon begin the NEET counselling process at mcc.nic.in.