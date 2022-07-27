Image credit: shutterstock.com Download OJEE 2022 scorecard at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2022 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result is likely to be announced today, July 27. As per reports, the OJEE result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am, Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai will declare the OJEE result 2022 at the Auditorium of State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE and VT). CHSE Odisha Result Live

The candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website- ojee.nic.in. To download OJEE 2022 rank card, enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card

Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in

Click on OJEE 2022 rank card link

Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen

Download rank card, and take a print out for further references.

As many as 57,918 candidates appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 this year held from July 4 to 8. The OJEE 2022 was held at a total of 61 centres across the state including one centre each in Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.