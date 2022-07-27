  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Likely Today; How To Download Rank Card

Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Likely Today; How To Download Rank Card

OJEE 2022 Results: Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai will announce the result at 11:30 am

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 9:59 am IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
OJEE 2022: Registration Deadline For Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Extended Till April 30
Registration For OJEE 2021 Counselling Starts For MBBS, BDS Courses
OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link
OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule Revised For BTech, BPlan Courses
Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Likely Today; How To Download Rank Card
Download OJEE 2022 scorecard at ojee.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

OJEE 2022 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result is likely to be announced today, July 27. As per reports, the OJEE result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am, Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai will declare the OJEE result 2022 at the Auditorium of State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE and VT). CHSE Odisha Result Live

Latest: OJEE MBA 2022 Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme. Check Now
Don't Miss: How to Prepare for Top Engineering Entrance Exams, Check Now
Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 

The candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website- ojee.nic.in. To download OJEE 2022 rank card, enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card

  • Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in
  • Click on OJEE 2022 rank card link
  • Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen
  • Download rank card, and take a print out for further references.

As many as 57,918 candidates appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 this year held from July 4 to 8. The OJEE 2022 was held at a total of 61 centres across the state including one centre each in Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

Click here for more Education News
OJEE B.Tech JEE Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Live Updates: CHSE 12th Result Science, Commerce Stream Today; Direct Link, Websites
Live | CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Live Updates: CHSE 12th Result Science, Commerce Stream Today; Direct Link, Websites
CHSE To Announce Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Today
CHSE To Announce Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Today
Lucknow University Secures Highest NAAC Grading
Lucknow University Secures Highest NAAC Grading
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Analysis: Chemistry Was 'Easiest'; Check Expert Analysis From Day 2 Paper
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Analysis: Chemistry Was 'Easiest'; Check Expert Analysis From Day 2 Paper
Odisha CHSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Tomorrow, Says Education Minister
Odisha CHSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Tomorrow, Says Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................