Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Declared, How To Download Rank Card
OJEE 2022 Results: The candidates can download OJEE 2022 rank card on the website- ojee.nic.in using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
OJEE 2022 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been declared today, July 27. The candidates appeared in the OJEE 2022 can download the scorecard on the website- ojee.nic.in. The candidates can download rank card using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.
Latest: OJEE MBA 2022 Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme. Check Now
Don't Miss: How to Prepare for Top Engineering Entrance Exams, Check Now
Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More
OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.
OJEE 2022 Results: Steps To Download Rank Card
- Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in
- Click on OJEE 2022 rank card link
- Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen
- Download rank card, and take a print out for further references.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 was held from July 4 to 8. As many as 57,918 candidates appeared for the OJEE 2022 held at 61 centres across Odisha.