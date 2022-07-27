Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Declared, How To Download Rank Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download OJEE 2022 rank card on the website- ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2022 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been declared today, July 27. The candidates appeared in the OJEE 2022 can download the scorecard on the website- ojee.nic.in. The candidates can download rank card using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

OJEE 2022 Results: Steps To Download Rank Card

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 was held from July 4 to 8. As many as 57,918 candidates appeared for the OJEE 2022 held at 61 centres across Odisha.