Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Declared, How To Download Rank Card

OJEE 2022 Results: The candidates can download OJEE 2022 rank card on the website- ojee.nic.in using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 12:18 pm IST
Download OJEE 2022 rank card on the website- ojee.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

OJEE 2022 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been declared today, July 27. The candidates appeared in the OJEE 2022 can download the scorecard on the website- ojee.nic.in. The candidates can download rank card using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

OJEE 2022 Results: Steps To Download Rank Card

  1. Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in
  2. Click on OJEE 2022 rank card link
  3. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen
  5. Download rank card, and take a print out for further references.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 was held from July 4 to 8. As many as 57,918 candidates appeared for the OJEE 2022 held at 61 centres across Odisha.

