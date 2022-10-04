Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS Seats

  • Home
Odisha NEET UG Counselling: Candidates, who are natives of Odisha, are eligible for all the state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha. Applicants of other states, can however, register online for the Odsha NEET UG 2022 counselling under NRI category seats.

Updated: Oct 4, 2022 4:56 pm IST

New Delhi:

The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling for applicants seeking admission to Odisha medical colleges is underway. The online registration process for the preparation of the state merit list started on September 30 and will continue till October 10. Candidates, who are natives of Odisha, are eligible for all the state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha. Applicants of other states, can however, register online for the Odsha NEET UG 2022 counselling under NRI category seats.

To register online for Odisha NEET counsellling 2022, applicants will be required to visit the official website -- ojee.nic.in, and login using their NEET application numbers, passwords and the auto-generated security pins.

While the registration and online application, fee deposit, uploading of documents for online verification will continue till October 10, responding to query, if required for online verification will be done between October 1 and October 12.

As per the OJEE 2022, NEET UG Counselling dates, reconciliation and processing of data has been scheduled to be conducted from October 13 to October 14.

The Odisha NEET UG counselling provisional state merit list of registered candidates will be declared on October 15 (5 pm) and the final merit list will be issued on October 18. The Odisha NEET counselling will be conducted in rounds, the complete schedule, the organising body said, will be announced later.

