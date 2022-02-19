Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Start Today; Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock The OJEE NEET round 2 registrations will begin at 10 am.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 2 registration process for the Odisha NEET UG 2021 counselling will commence today, February 19. The OJEE NEET round 2 registrations will begin at 10 am. Candidates can visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 OJEE NEET UG counselling.

The registration for round 2 UG counselling 2021 will end on February 21 at 11:59 pm. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between March 1 and March 2. The round 2 Odisha NEET UG counselling result will be declared on March 5. Candidates will be able to report to colleges from March 8 to March 11.

Candidates will have to pay a mandatory registration fees of Rs 1,000 while applying for OJEE NEET otherwise their applications will not be accepted.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

Visit the official website – ojee.nic.in. Click on the 'MBBS/BDS Counselling 2021' link. Enter all the required details and login. Fill the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit. Take a printout of the application form

The round 1 seat allotment process for Odisha NEET UG ended on on January 27. The OJEE NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.