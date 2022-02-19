  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Start Today; Important Details

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Start Today; Important Details

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Candidates can visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 OJEE NEET UG counselling.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 19, 2022 8:55 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh High Court Permits Tribal Girl To Re-Register For Last Phase Of NEET UG Counselling
NEET 2022: UG Medical Entrance Test Likely In June Or July, Says Report
Free JEE, NEET Coaching For Delhi Government School Students
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details On Choice Filling, Fee Payment
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Commence Today; Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Merit List For 85% Delhi State Quota Seats
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Start Today; Important Details
The OJEE NEET round 2 registrations will begin at 10 am.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: The round 2 registration process for the Odisha NEET UG 2021 counselling will commence today, February 19. The OJEE NEET round 2 registrations will begin at 10 am. Candidates can visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 OJEE NEET UG counselling.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

The registration for round 2 UG counselling 2021 will end on February 21 at 11:59 pm. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between March 1 and March 2. The round 2 Odisha NEET UG counselling result will be declared on March 5. Candidates will be able to report to colleges from March 8 to March 11.

Candidates will have to pay a mandatory registration fees of Rs 1,000 while applying for OJEE NEET otherwise their applications will not be accepted.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website – ojee.nic.in.
  2. Click on the 'MBBS/BDS Counselling 2021' link.
  3. Enter all the required details and login.
  4. Fill the application form.
  5. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit.
  6. Take a printout of the application form

The round 1 seat allotment process for Odisha NEET UG ended on on January 27. The OJEE NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 NEET Exam 2021 NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Updates: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Expected Soon
CBSE Term 1 Updates: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Expected Soon
Uniforms Not Must When Goa Schools Reopen On Feb 21; Exams Only Offline
Uniforms Not Must When Goa Schools Reopen On Feb 21; Exams Only Offline
DU To Conduct Admissions For PG, PhD Programmes Based On Its Entrance Test Results
DU To Conduct Admissions For PG, PhD Programmes Based On Its Entrance Test Results
No Academic Fee, Concessions In Hostel Fee For Students Who Lost Both Parents To Covid: Allahabad University
No Academic Fee, Concessions In Hostel Fee For Students Who Lost Both Parents To Covid: Allahabad University
Day 2 Of College Reopening: More Students On DU Campus, Attendance To Increase Next Week, Say Teachers
Day 2 Of College Reopening: More Students On DU Campus, Attendance To Increase Next Week, Say Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................