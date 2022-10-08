Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2022: DME Odisha Announces Common Allotment Result For PG Admission

Odisha NEET PG counselling round 1 common allotment result

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) common allotment result. The common allotment result is for the direct and in-service (DIR/INS) admissions. Applicants who registered for Odisha NEET PG 2022 counselling will now be able to view the first common allotment list on the official website -- dmetodisha.in. The seats has been distributed equally between the in-service and direct candidates in the ratio -- 50:50.

The DMET is holding the Odisha PG counselling to medical seats in four rounds. While the first two rounds are held online, the Odisha NEET PG mop-up and stray vacancy round will be conducted offline.

The shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted college to complete Odisha PG medical counselling and the admission process. The last date to report to the allotted college is October 10 (5 pm).

Odisha NEET PG Common Seat Allotment Result: How To Check