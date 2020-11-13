Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Online counselling for Odisha MBBS and BDS admission, for NEET qualified candidates, has been started. Candidates can now visit the official website ojee.nic.in and register to participate in the counselling process. As per the official Odisha NEET counselling schedule, the last date to register for online verification is November 18, 2020. The state merit list of registered candidates will be released on November 21 and choice filling and locking will start on November 23.

Direct link to register for OJEE NEET Counselling 2020

To register online for Odisha NEET counsellling 2020, candidates will have to visit the official website, ojee.nic.in, and login using their NEET application number, password and the auto-generated security pin.

Also Read ||NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Merit List Status Of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand Among Others

Odisha NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule (Round 1)

Registration and Online Application November 10 to 18, 2020 Medical Board for Physically Challenged Candidates November 17 and 18 Ex-Service Man Board for ES Candidates November 12 and 13 State Merit List of registered candidates November 21 Choice Filling and Locking November 23 to 24 Round 1 allotment result and downloading of allotment letters November 26 Seat acceptance by paying admission fees and downloading provisional admission letter November 27 to 30 Withdrawal from admission November 28 to 30

Check the official schedule

Odisha NEET counselling will be held in three rounds. Registration for the second round will start on December 4. The third or spot counselling round will be held on December 15.

Odisha NEET Counselling registration fee is Rs 1,000 for all categories.

Instructions for OJEE NEET Counselling 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced NEET 2020 result on October 16. Odisha's Soyeb Aftab, who scored perfect 720/720, is the all-India topper this year.