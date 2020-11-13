  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in

OJEE NEET Counselling Date 2020: Online counselling for Odisha MBBS and BDS admission, for NEET qualified candidates, has been started at ojee.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 1:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Merit List Status Of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand Among Others
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date Till November 16
UP NEET Merit List 2020 Released For Round 1 Counselling @ Upneet.gov.in
West Bengal NEET 2020 Counselling Begins; Register By November 12
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020: KEA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply
NEET 2021 Syllabus: Preparation Tips To Ace Biology; Study-Strategy, Time Table
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
New Delhi:

Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Online counselling for Odisha MBBS and BDS admission, for NEET qualified candidates, has been started. Candidates can now visit the official website ojee.nic.in and register to participate in the counselling process. As per the official Odisha NEET counselling schedule, the last date to register for online verification is November 18, 2020. The state merit list of registered candidates will be released on November 21 and choice filling and locking will start on November 23.

Direct link to register for OJEE NEET Counselling 2020

To register online for Odisha NEET counsellling 2020, candidates will have to visit the official website, ojee.nic.in, and login using their NEET application number, password and the auto-generated security pin.

Also Read ||NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Merit List Status Of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand Among Others

Odisha NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule (Round 1)

Registration and Online Application

November 10 to 18, 2020

Medical Board for Physically Challenged Candidates

November 17 and 18

Ex-Service Man Board for ES Candidates

November 12 and 13

State Merit List of registered candidates

November 21

Choice Filling and Locking

November 23 to 24

Round 1 allotment result and downloading of allotment letters

November 26

Seat acceptance by paying admission fees and downloading provisional admission letter

November 27 to 30

Withdrawal from admission

November 28 to 30

Check the official schedule

Odisha NEET counselling will be held in three rounds. Registration for the second round will start on December 4. The third or spot counselling round will be held on December 15.

Odisha NEET Counselling registration fee is Rs 1,000 for all categories.

Instructions for OJEE NEET Counselling 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced NEET 2020 result on October 16. Odisha's Soyeb Aftab, who scored perfect 720/720, is the all-India topper this year.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Counselling NEET Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in
Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners
Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association's Eighth School Branch
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association's Eighth School Branch
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters To Over 1,400 Junior Engineers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters To Over 1,400 Junior Engineers
IIT Bombay To Close GATE 2021 Application Correction Window Today
IIT Bombay To Close GATE 2021 Application Correction Window Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................