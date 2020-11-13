Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE NEET Counselling Date 2020: Online counselling for Odisha MBBS and BDS admission, for NEET qualified candidates, has been started at ojee.nic.in.
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Online counselling for Odisha MBBS and BDS admission, for NEET qualified candidates, has been started. Candidates can now visit the official website ojee.nic.in and register to participate in the counselling process. As per the official Odisha NEET counselling schedule, the last date to register for online verification is November 18, 2020. The state merit list of registered candidates will be released on November 21 and choice filling and locking will start on November 23.
Direct link to register for OJEE NEET Counselling 2020
To register online for Odisha NEET counsellling 2020, candidates will have to visit the official website, ojee.nic.in, and login using their NEET application number, password and the auto-generated security pin.
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule (Round 1)
Registration and Online Application
November 10 to 18, 2020
Medical Board for Physically Challenged Candidates
November 17 and 18
Ex-Service Man Board for ES Candidates
November 12 and 13
State Merit List of registered candidates
November 21
Choice Filling and Locking
November 23 to 24
Round 1 allotment result and downloading of allotment letters
November 26
Seat acceptance by paying admission fees and downloading provisional admission letter
November 27 to 30
Withdrawal from admission
November 28 to 30
Odisha NEET counselling will be held in three rounds. Registration for the second round will start on December 4. The third or spot counselling round will be held on December 15.
Odisha NEET Counselling registration fee is Rs 1,000 for all categories.
Instructions for OJEE NEET Counselling 2020
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced NEET 2020 result on October 16. Odisha's Soyeb Aftab, who scored perfect 720/720, is the all-India topper this year.