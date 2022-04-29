  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha MLA Among 5.8 Lakh Students Appearing For Class 10 Board Examination

Odisha MLA Among 5.8 Lakh Students Appearing For Class 10 Board Examination

An official of the Board of Secondary Education said. Mr Kanhar (56), the state's Phulbani legislator, wrote his second language paper at Rujangi High School in Pitabari village of Kandhamal district.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 3:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
MP Board 10th, 12th Results Available On Websites; Direct Link, Websites To Check
MP Board Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared: Drop In Pass Percentage; 72.72% At 12th, 59.54% At 10th
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS, Mobile App
Odisha MLA Among 5.8 Lakh Students Appearing For Class 10 Board Examination
MLA Angada Kanhar was among the 5.8 lakh students appearing for Odisha Class 10 board exam
Bhubaneswar:

BJD lawmaker Angada Kanhar was among the 5.8 lakh students appearing for Class 10 state board examination in Odisha that commenced in Friday amid tight security. Given the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state, almost exams would be held early in the day, between 8-9.30 am, an official of the Board of Secondary Education said. Mr Kanhar (56), the state's Phulbani legislator, wrote his second language paper at Rujangi High School in Pitabari village of Kandhamal district.

"Some of the panchayat members and my driver encouraged me to appear for the examination. I don’t know whether I will pass the test or fail. But I wrote my paper with the intention of getting a matriculation degree," he told PTI. One of his close aides said that Kanhar had left studies way back in 1978. He took his Class 8 examination after becoming a member of the Assembly in 2019. Archana Basa, the superintendent of the MLA’s examination centre, said that the legislator was accorded no special treatment.

"He wrote papers along with other students. He was thoroughly checked just like others before being allowed to sit for the exam," Ms Basa said. Meanwhile, a girl failed to write her exam in Jeypore area of Koraput district, having suffered serious injuries after the autorickshaw carrying her met with an accident, police sources said.

Seven other candidates who were travelling with her also sustained injuries, but managed to appear for the exam, they added. A total of 5,85,730 students are appearing for this year's Class 10 state board examination across 3,540 centres. Over 35,000 teachers have been engaged to supervise the entire process. Special squads have been deployed by the board to check malpractices.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Board 10th Examination

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
Live | MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
West Bengal: Teachers’ Association Urges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Reconsider Summer Vacation Decision
West Bengal: Teachers’ Association Urges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Reconsider Summer Vacation Decision
MP Board 10th, 12th Results Available On Websites; Direct Link, Websites To Check
MP Board 10th, 12th Results Available On Websites; Direct Link, Websites To Check
MP Board Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
MP Board Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................