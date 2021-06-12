Odisha Minister Upset Over Exclusion Of Odia Language From Education Portal

  • Home
Odisha electronics and IT minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday expressed concern over the exclusion of Odia language from an online portal run by the Union education ministry.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 9:33 am IST | Source: PTI

Bhubaneswar:

Odisha electronics and IT minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday expressed concern over the exclusion of Odia language from an online portal run by the Union education ministry, and appealed to the Centre to reconsider this "unjust" decision.

The education ministry had announced that study material will be available on the Swayam portal in 10 languages, including Odia, to ensure that the mode of communication is not a barrier for learning.

Mr Behera, however, pointed out that Odia has been dropped during translation of study material by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The ministry's decision to drop Odia on recommendation from the AICTE is "unfortunate and unjust", Behera said in a statement on Friday.

Lakhs of Odia students, especially in rural areas, will be deprived of quality e-education if Odia is excluded, the minister underlined.

The state government would urge the Centre to make the courses available in Odia.

"Under no circumstances, the future of Odia students will be compromised," he asserted. The minister further said that students are relying heavily on online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the decision to drop Odia will defeat the "whole purpose of dissolving language barrier in learning".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

