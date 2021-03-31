  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Announces 15% Reservation In State Medical, Engineering Colleges

Odisha Announces 15% Reservation In State Medical, Engineering Colleges

The Odisha government has announced 15 per cent reservation in medical and engineering colleges of the state for the government school, college students.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 1:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JAIN Launches UGC Recognized Online Degree Courses
International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Results Declared
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
Universities Can Offer 40% Of Courses Per Semester Online
Time To Push Children's Wellbeing Into Domains Of Learning, Mainstream Subjects: Manish Sisodia
Fix Responsibility For Non-Establishment Of Model Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG
Odisha Announces 15% Reservation In State Medical, Engineering Colleges
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
New Delhi:

The Odisha government has announced a reservation of 15 per cent seats at state-run Medical and Engineering colleges of the, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday. This reservation is for students who have passed their Class 10 board exam under the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Class 12 final exam under the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), from a government college of Odisha.

The government, with this move, aims to remove inequalities among students and to help talented students enrolled in government-run institutions to study Engineering and Medical programmes.

“To remove the inequalities and to facilitate entry of talented students of Govt High Schools in Engineering and Medical courses in Odisha, the State Govt has notified reservation of 15% seats in Medical & Engineering colleges of State,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The scheme will include students belonging to both reserved and unreserved categories.

"Such reservations will be horizontal covering all vertical reservations as well as Unreserved Group. In case adequate number of eligible students are not available, such unfilled seats will be filled by other students of respective category,” Mr Patnaik said.

The decision has been made by the state government, following the recommendations made by a high-power committee.

Click here for more Education News
Quota Odisha government Naveen Patnaik
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For June TEE 2021 Till April 30
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For June TEE 2021 Till April 30
NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year
NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Up To Class 8 Shut Till April 4
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Up To Class 8 Shut Till April 4
States, Union Territories Shut Schools, Universities Again Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases
States, Union Territories Shut Schools, Universities Again Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases
JAIN Launches UGC Recognized Online Degree Courses
JAIN Launches UGC Recognized Online Degree Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................