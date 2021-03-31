Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha government has announced a reservation of 15 per cent seats at state-run Medical and Engineering colleges of the, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday. This reservation is for students who have passed their Class 10 board exam under the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Class 12 final exam under the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), from a government college of Odisha.

The government, with this move, aims to remove inequalities among students and to help talented students enrolled in government-run institutions to study Engineering and Medical programmes.

“To remove the inequalities and to facilitate entry of talented students of Govt High Schools in Engineering and Medical courses in Odisha, the State Govt has notified reservation of 15% seats in Medical & Engineering colleges of State,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The scheme will include students belonging to both reserved and unreserved categories.

"Such reservations will be horizontal covering all vertical reservations as well as Unreserved Group. In case adequate number of eligible students are not available, such unfilled seats will be filled by other students of respective category,” Mr Patnaik said.

"To remove the inequalities and to facilitate entry of talented students of Govt High Schools in Engineering and Medical courses in #Odisha, the State Govt has notified reservation of 15% seats in Medical & Engineering colleges of State."

The decision has been made by the state government, following the recommendations made by a high-power committee.