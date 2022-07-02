Odisha Matric Result 2022 Expected Soon; BSE Class 10 Result Highlights From Last Year

BSE 10th Matric result expected soon

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is expected to declare the Odisha Class 10th result 2022 soon. The 10th Class result 2022 Odisha will be announced for the exams held in April-May The bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in official websites will host the BSE 10th result 2022 Odisha. A total of 5,85,730 students appeared for this year's Class 10 Odisha board examination across 3,540 centres.

Last year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 result was declared on June 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 97.89 per cent. While 97.89 per cent regular students qualified for +2 admission in Odisha last year, 88 per cent ex-regular students had also passed. In 5,945 schools, 100 per cent of students passed Class 10 last year. The BSE Matric results last year was prepared using students’ performance in past exams, as Odisha Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While 2,656 students were placed in A1 grade, 22,133 obtained A2 grades and 52,301 and 94,498 regular and ex-regular students were placed at B1 and B2 grades respectively in BSE Odisha 10th result last year.

BSE 10th Class results were available via SMS as well last year. To get the BSE Class 10 Odisha results via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750.

Steps To Download BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022