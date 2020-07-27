Last year the result was declared on May 21. Of the total number of students, 70.78% students had passed the exam.

Odisha matric exam result will be declared on July 31. The matric exam or the Class 10th exam was held from Feburary 19 to March 2 for regular, ex-regular, correspondence, state open school certificate and madhyama (Sanskrit) courses. Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will release the result on the result portal orissaresults.nic.in.

Last year the result was declared on May 21. Of the total number of students, 70.78% students had passed the exam.

Board exam paper evaluation had begun on May 20. Matric paper evaluation was held for two days--on March 18 and March 19-before being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic as per reports.

The board had assigned 60 centres across the state for evaluation and had appointed 6000 extra evaluators for the task.

In this year’s matric exam, a total of 887 students were booked for cheating, Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty had said, adding, a record number of 150 students were booked for malpractice on the last day of the examination.

Also, School and Mass Education Department, Odisha has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for admission into elementary, secondary and higher education classes during 2020-21 academic session in view of COVID-19.

As per the SOPs adopted by the government, admissions will be carried out with full compliance to COVID-19 precautions. Admission process is being taken up so that no child is deprived of due entitlements, it will also ensure that students are included in grade appropriate academic activities and will further remove anxiety and stress of students and parents.