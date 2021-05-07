Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha Matric exam was earlier cancelled in view of COVID-19 (representational)

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the alternative method of assessment to award marks to Class 10 students. It will use students’ performance in different exams held in Class 9 and practice tests in Class 10 to calculate their scores. The state government had earlier postponed the Matric exam in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has categorised Class 10 students into different groups. For “regular” and “quasi regular” students – students who attended offline classes in Class 9 and appeared for half yearly exam and some papers of the annual exam – marks will be given on the basis of their performance in the half yearly, annual exams of Class 9 and practice tests held in Class 10.

Schools will have to upload marks secured by the students in these exams. “Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class 10. School wise merit list shall be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in above examinations,” the board said.

“40 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class 9 exams in each subject. This is required as attendance in Class 10 which started from 08/01/2021 was optional including the days of practice tests,” it added.

The remaining 60 per cent weightage will come from practice tests conducted in Class 10. “Two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10 will be given weightage of 30% each.”

“In case any candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70 per cent weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class 9 exams (half yearly and annual),” the board said.

For candidates who have not appeared in any practice test in Class 10, hundred per cent weightage will be given to the marks secured in half yearly and annual exams, the BSE Odisha said.

The board will also consider performance of a school in the past four years’ HSC exam.