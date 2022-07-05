  • Home
Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow

As many as 5,85,730 students await Odisha Class 10th result 2022. BSE Odisha websites inclduing bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in will host the BSE matric result 2022 Odisha.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 8:43 pm IST

Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow
BSE Odisha Matric result 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Class 10 Matric result will be declared tomorrow, July 6, for as many as 5,85,730 students. The Odisha Class 10th result 2022 websites -- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in will host the BSE matric result 2022 Odisha. Login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will have to be used to access the Class 10 Odisha result. The Odisha board Class 10 result will be announced at 1 pm.

BSE 10th Class results were also made available via SMS last year. To access the Class 10 Odisha results via SMS, candidates will be required to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750.

Steps To Download BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022

  1. Go to the official website – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
  2. Find and click on the BSE Class 10 Odisha 2022 result link
  3. Insert the required login credentials
  4. Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Last year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 result was declared on June 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 97.89 per cent. While 97.89 per cent regular students qualified for +2 admission in Odisha last year, 88 per cent ex-regular students had also passed. In 5,945 schools, 100 per cent of students passed Class 10 last year. The BSE Matric results last year was prepared using students’ performance in past exams, as Odisha Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While 2,656 students were placed in A1 grade, 22,133 obtained A2 grades and 52,301 and 94,498 regular and ex-regular students were placed at B1 and B2 grades respectively in BSE Odisha 10th result last year.

