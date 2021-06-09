  • Home
Odisha Launches ‘State-Model’ Of IBM STEM In 258 Schools To Help Girl Students

The state-model of IBM-STEM seeks to ensure the capacity-building of girls in digital literacy, career choice and life skills.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 9, 2021 12:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Odisha Government has launched the 'state-model' of IBM and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education for girl students in 258 schools of the state. The state-model of IBM-STEM seeks to ensure the capacity-building of girls in digital literacy, career choice and life skills.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office also added that the IBM-STEM model will also improve the skills of teachers for better learning outcomes among students.

As per reports, these 258 schools in Odisha will emerge as skill learning places and act as role models for the remaining schools in the state.

A social media post of the Chief Minister’s Office said: “Odisha Government has launched the State-model of the IBM STEM for Girls Programme in 258 schools to build capacity of girls in digital fluency, career choice and life skills.”

“It will also improve skill of teachers for better learning outcome among students,” the social media post added.

Further, the reports add, IBM and its partners will also work closely to build educational leadership at the schools -- district and state level. “Develop a pool of master trainers for leading the teacher capacity-building efforts, and aligning the state curriculum with National Education Policies (NEP) with particular emphasis on building 21st-century skills among learners,” it added.

As schools in the state continue to remain shut due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the teachers, through this IBM-STEM model, can also develop plans to engage students virtually on the curriculum of self, gender, career and computational thinking.

These will ensure the girl students build skills for critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision making. It will also encourage girl students to opt for STEM Pathways as they move towards continuing their education and taking up a career, it adds.

