Odisha Kindergartens, Playschools To Reopen On February 14

Kindergartens and playschools in Odisha will reopen from February 14 as the third coronavirus wave sees a downward trend. All educational institutions across the state resumed physical classes on February 7, almost a month after remaining closed due to the third wave of the pandemic.

"The government has been pleased to allow reopening of private pre-school (Play & KG) for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14," the Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

COVID-appropriate behaviour will be followed scrupulously by the respective private pre-school management, it said. Teaching, non-teaching and support staff must have been fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID vaccine, the department said. The school authorities should take utmost care of the small kids, it added.

