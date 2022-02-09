  • Home
Odisha Kindergartens, Playschools To Reopen On February 14

"The government has been pleased to allow reopening of private pre-school (Play & KG) for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14," the Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 9, 2022 10:05 am IST | Source: PTI

Odisha Kindergartens, Playschools To Reopen On February 14
Odisha playschools will be reopened on February 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Bhubaneswar:

Kindergartens and playschools in Odisha will reopen from February 14 as the third coronavirus wave sees a downward trend. All educational institutions across the state resumed physical classes on February 7, almost a month after remaining closed due to the third wave of the pandemic.

"The government has been pleased to allow reopening of private pre-school (Play & KG) for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14," the Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

COVID-appropriate behaviour will be followed scrupulously by the respective private pre-school management, it said. Teaching, non-teaching and support staff must have been fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID vaccine, the department said. The school authorities should take utmost care of the small kids, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

