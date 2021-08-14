  • Home
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here

OJEE 2021 will be held between September 6 and September 18. The OJEE 2021 will be held in three shifts, the first from 9 am to 11 am and the second and third between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm respectively.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 14, 2021 3:23 pm IST

OJEE 2021 exam dates announced
New Delhi:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 exam dates have been announced. OJEE 2021 will be held between September 6 and September 18. The OJEE 2021 will be held in three shifts, the first from 9 am to 11 am and the second and third between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm respectively.

The details regarding exam day guidelines, Covid SOPs and admit card download dates will be announced later. “Information on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examination and downloading of Admit Card etc. shall be notified later on,” the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee while announcing the OJEE dates said.

The committee, this year, has added 12 new examination centres for the OJEE 2021 examination. Out of 12 new examination centres, nine are in Odisha and three are outside the state. In all, the OJEE 2021 exam will be conducted in 30 districts.

OJEE 2021 Schedule

Exam Date

Shift 1 (9-11am)

Shift 2 (12:30-2:30pm)

Shift 3 (4-6pm)

September 6

BPharm

BPharm

BPharm

September 7

LE Tech (Diploma)

LE Tech (Diploma)

Integrated MBA

September 8

LE Tech (Diploma)

LE Tech (Diploma)

MPharm + LE Pharm +

LE Tech (BSc)

September 9

LE Tech (Diploma)

LE Tech (Diploma)

MTech (11 Subjects) +

MArch + M. Plan


September 15

MBA

MBA

MBA

September 16

BTech

BTech

BTech

September 18

MCA

MCA

-

The OJEE administering body has kept the application window open to allow the students who have already filled the OJEE 2021 application forms to edit and modify their application till August 17. Also, candidates will be allowed to change their choice of exam centres.

