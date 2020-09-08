Odisha JEE 2020: OJEE Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Revised Schedule To Be Released Soon AT Ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, or OJEE, has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases with every passing day. To contain the spread of the infection and keeping student’s safety in check, the authorities will likely declare the new dates of OJEE examination in October, according to Odisha TV. The Odisha JEE 2020 was scheduled to be held from September 6 to 15.

For the safe conduct of the examination, the OJEE Committee had added six new exam centres in the state and three outside the state to the existing list of OJEE online examination centres. The centres within Odisha are Balangir, Parlakhemundi, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Nayagarh and Phulbani. The other three (outside of Odisha) are Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly. The detailed schedule of the revised dates of the OJEE 2020 will be released on - ojee.nic.in

Earlier, the Odisha Government announced that it will provide free transport and accommodation to candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the first week of September. This was announced by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy. "Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic as well as flood situation in the state, the government will provide free transport and accommodation to candidates of the JEE,” he said.

The chief secretary said that as many as 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in the examination in 26 centres spread across seven different towns including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The JEE examination will be held between September 1 and 6.

"The district administrations, police and regional transport officers are directed to facilitate the movement, transportation and lodging of all the candidates and their guardian," he said. He urged JEE aspirants to share details with nodal ITI principals by August 31 so that necessary arrangements could be made for their transport and accommodation smoothly.



