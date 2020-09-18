Odisha JEE 2020 Dates Announced, To Be Held From October 12

  • Home
OJEE 2020 Date: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) will be held from October 12 to October 19, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 7:28 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Odisha JEE 2020 Date: The revised schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has been announced. According to information on the official website ojee.nic.in, the exam will be held from October 12 to October 19. Previously OJEE 2020 was scheduled from September 6 to 15. The exam has been postponed multiple time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. OJEE was originally scheduled to be held in the first week of May, 2020.

The complete schedule and dates for downloading OJEE admit card will be displayed on the official website by September end, an official statement said.

“The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination as well as the dates of downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll No., Shift and Centre of Examination will be displayed on the official websites of OJEE (www.ojee.nic.in/ www.odishajee.com) by the end of September 2020. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting above websites for latest updates,” the official statement said.

As many as 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in the Odisha JEE exam in 26 centres across seven different towns of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Odisha JEE is a state level entrance exam to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Through OJEE 2020, admission will be given to BTech (non-JEE Main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (Part Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm Courses in Government and private universities across the state.

