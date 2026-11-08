Odisha Invites Scholarship Applications Under 'Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana' 2026-27

The Odisha government has invited fresh scholarship applications under the 'Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana' (MMCPY) for the academic year 2026-27. The Higher Education Department has opened the second phase of applications, providing eligible students an opportunity to avail financial assistance for their higher education.

According to the department's notification, eligible fresh applicants can submit their online applications from November 5 to November 20, 2026, through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal. The initiative aims to support meritorious students and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing financial assistance to pursue higher education.

In a social media post on X, the state's higher education department stated:

According to official information, the scholarship programme covers various schemes: e-Medhabruti Undergraduate (UG) Merit, e-Medhabruti Postgraduate (PG) Merit, e-Medhabruti Technical and Professional Merit, Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Bhasabruti Scheme, Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana, and more.

Interested students can apply through the official Odisha State Scholarship Portal at scholarship.odisha.gov.in. Applicants are advised to check the eligibility criteria and scheme-specific guidelines before submitting their applications.

Steps To Apply

Here is a step-by-step guideline for interested candidates.

Step 1: Register at scholarship.odisha.gov.in, if you are a new user. Existing users can click on the login button.

Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar number and click on proceed.

Step 3: Login in with your 'User ID' and 'Password' to apply for the scheme.

Step 4: Click the login link at the portal and enter user ID and password to apply for the scholarship.

Step 5: Choose the department name and scheme name.

Step 6: Provide all necessary details like student, academic, eligibility, and bank information.

Step 7: Click on the "Save as draft" button to draft the information or click on "Next" button to save and proceed the scholarship form.

Step 8: The preview of the completed form will appear on the page. Download the form and take its print out.

Key Documents Required

As per official information, applicants must submit the following documents.

1. Aadhaar Number

2. Applicant's Photograph

3. Income Certificate

4. Caste Certificate

5. Divyang Certificate

6. Resident Certificate

7. Front page of Passbook for bank account details of the student

8. Matriculation Certificate (Except in case of Non-matriculate ITI courses)

9. Previous Examination Certificate

With the application window closing on November 20, eligible students are encouraged to complete the registration and submission process within the stipulated deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.