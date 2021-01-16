Odisha To Introduce Commerce At HS Level In 30 Adarsh Vidyalayas

The Odisha Government will introduce Commerce stream for the students at Higher Secondary Level in 30 Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state. Students can enroll for admission to the Commerce streams at the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas from the academic session 2021-22. The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) scheme seeks to improve educational standards across the state.

Announcing the development, School and Mass Education Department in their social media handle said: “Commerce stream to open at Higher Secondary level in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya from next academic session 2021-22.”

OAV is the brain-child of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for quality English medium CBSE Schools at each block of the State to enhance educational standards across Odisha. Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) is the statutory body to establish, operate and manage 314 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. OAVS was established on September 19, 2015 under Societies Registration Act 1860, read a statement on the Vidyalaya Sangathan website.

The Odisha Government has made several announcements in the past few months in the education sector.

The Odisha Government has also launched a career portal for the students in collaboration with UNICEF. The career portal includes information on more than 550 career paths and students will be able to access more than 2,62,000 colleges and vocational institutes with the information on 17,000 plus undergraduate, postgraduate colleges and vocational institutes in the State and country.

The state government has been constructing three new medical colleges at Talcher, Sundergarh and Puri. The Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Talcher, Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh and Jagannath Medical College and Hospital Puri would have MBBS intake capacity of 100 seats each. These institutions would provide tertiary health care facilities. Target was set to commence the medical college at Puri from the academic session 2021-22.