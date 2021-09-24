  • Home
Odisha HSC Exam 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link To Apply

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha has commenced the application process of Odisha HSC exam 2023 on September 24.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 7:31 pm IST

Odisha HSC 2023 Exam: Direct Link
Odisha HSC exam 2023 registration begins
New Delhi:

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha has commenced the application process of the Odisha HSC exam 2023 on September 24. School heads can enroll the name of students of Class 9 for HSC examinations on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. As per the official notice, only school heads can enroll the students for the HSC 2023 examination.

Odisha HSC 2023 Exam: Direct Link

The registration process will end on October 8 and students applying for Class 10th examination must get enrolled before 11:45 pm. However, schools that submit the fees late, can submit their application forms till October 9.

Odisha HSC 2023 Exam: How To Enroll

  • Go to the official website of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that reads, ' Online registration for HSC Exam 2023' on the home page

  • A new login page will reopen on the screen

  • Now, enter the school code and password to login

  • Odisha HSC 2023 application form will appear on the screen

  • Fill the form, cross check details and submit

  • Save and download the form, take a print out if required

Students will be required to submit their details and documents like name, parents' name, aadhar card number, scanned photo and scanned full signature among others.

Following are the application criteria that are to be filled by the school heads.

a. School Profile

b. Student Registration

c. Registered Student List

d. Registered Teachers List

e. Download Descriptive Roll Sheet

f. Change Password

Odisha BSE HSC exam paper
