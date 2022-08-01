Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 To Be Out Soon; Check Minimum Passing Marks

Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Minimum Passing Marks

Odisha HS Class 12 Result: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream on August 8. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts results will be available on the official website -- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their Odisha 12th results by using their roll number and registration number.

Students need to score at least 30 per cent in each subject and an aggregate of 33 per cent marks overall to qualify for the examination. If a candidate fails to achieve the minimum passing marks then he or she will have to appear for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary examination. Any applicant who score 30 per cent in each subject but did not get a 33 per cent overall grade would be considered fail.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary exam application form and exam date will be announced after the declaration of the result. Those students who have already passed but are not satisfied with their passing marks can also appear in the supplementary exam or can also apply for revaluation of their answer sheets.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam was held from April 28 to May 31. Last year, the Class 12 Odisha board result was prepared on the basis of an internal assessment policy as the exams were cancelled due to Covid.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts result was declared on August 14 last year. The pass percentage last year was Arts - 89.49 per cent, Science - 95.15 per cent and Commerce - 94.96 per cent.