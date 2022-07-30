  • Home
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for the Arts stream on August 8.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 3:12 pm IST

Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 Awaited; Official Website, Steps To Check
CHSE Odisha will announce the Class 12 result 2022 for the Arts stream on August 8.

Odisha HS Arts Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for the Arts stream on August 8. The candidates can check and download the result through the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students may enter their roll number and registration number to check their Odisha class 12 Arts result 2022. Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall to qualify for the exam. The online results will also work as a provisional mark sheet and the hard copy will be released by the board later.

Due to the Covid scenario, the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 syllabus was reduced to 60 per cent this year. The exams were held from April 28 to May 28.

The board already announced the results for the Science and Commerce streams on July 27. The pass percentage for the HS Science stream was 94.12 per cent, and 89 per cent for the Commerce stream.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Step To Download

  • Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for the Arts stream.

  • Enter your registration number and roll number.

  • The Odisha Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

  • Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further needs.

This year around 3,21,508 students from the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams appeared in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams.

