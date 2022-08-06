  • Home
Odisha HS 12th Arts Result 2022 Soon; Qualifying Marks, Last Year's Pass Percentage

To download Odisha CHSE 12th scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link and enter the registration number, roll number. The minimum passing marks in the 12th Arts stream exam is 30 per cent.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 6:26 pm IST

Odisha HS 12th Arts result 2022 to be declared soon
Image credit: Shutterstock

Odisha HS Arts Result 2022: The Odisha Higher Secondary Class 12 result for the Arts stream will be announced on August 8. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts results will be available on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in, the students can download scorecard using their roll number and registration number. The minimum passing mark in the 12th Arts stream exam is 30 per cent.

To download Odisha CHSE 12th scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link and enter the registration number, and roll number. CHSE Result 2022 Class 12 scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further references.

The minimum qualifying marks for the 12th Arts exam is 33 per cent overall and at least 30 per cent in each subject. If a candidate fails to achieve the minimum passing marks then he or she will have to appear for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary examination.

Last year, the pass percentage in the 12th Arts stream exam was 89.49 per cent. The Class 12 result was announced on August 14.

