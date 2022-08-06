Odisha HS 12th Arts Result 2022 Soon; Qualifying Marks, Last Year's Pass Percentage

Image credit: Shutterstock Odisha HS 12th Arts result 2022 to be declared soon

Odisha HS Arts Result 2022: The Odisha Higher Secondary Class 12 result for the Arts stream will be announced on August 8. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts results will be available on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in, the students can download scorecard using their roll number and registration number. The minimum passing mark in the 12th Arts stream exam is 30 per cent.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Odisha after 12th, Access Now!

Also See: Top 50+ Entrance Exams after 12th. Check Now

To download Odisha CHSE 12th scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link and enter the registration number, and roll number. CHSE Result 2022 Class 12 scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further references.

The minimum qualifying marks for the 12th Arts exam is 33 per cent overall and at least 30 per cent in each subject. If a candidate fails to achieve the minimum passing marks then he or she will have to appear for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary examination.

Last year, the pass percentage in the 12th Arts stream exam was 89.49 per cent. The Class 12 result was announced on August 14.