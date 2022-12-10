  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha To Host Sub-Committee Meeting Of G20 On Education, Culture, Energy Next Year: Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha To Host Sub-Committee Meeting Of G20 On Education, Culture, Energy Next Year: Dharmendra Pradhan

India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum, taking over from Indonesia on December 1.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 10, 2022 10:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Around 1,100 Indian Students Currently In Ukraine: Government
Supreme Court Directs Centre, NMC To Find Solution To Accommodate Students Returned From Foreign Countries
President Droupadi Murmu Praises Doon University For Teaching Local Dialects To Students
National Children Science Congress: Project Of Students From Tribal Jawhar To Be Presented
Madhya Pradesh: University Vice-Chancellors To Be Called 'Kulgurus' Instead Of 'Kulpatis'
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Centre Spent 63.3% On Media Campaign From 2016-17 To 2019-20
Odisha To Host Sub-Committee Meeting Of G20 On Education, Culture, Energy Next Year: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan
Bhubaneshwar:

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha next year.

Mr Pradhan was speaking during an anniversary celebration of a regional media house here. The Union Education minister and G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha in April next year.

State’s Heritage town Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit. On December 1, India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum, taking over from Indonesia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Will Give UG 'Honours' Degree Even To Students Opting For Three Years: Vice-Chancellor
Delhi University Will Give UG 'Honours' Degree Even To Students Opting For Three Years: Vice-Chancellor
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in
IIT Bombay Placement 2022: Over 1,500 Job Offers Made; 25 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore
IIT Bombay Placement 2022: Over 1,500 Job Offers Made; 25 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore
IIT Delhi Hosts 4th Edition Of Industry Day 2022
IIT Delhi Hosts 4th Edition Of Industry Day 2022
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................