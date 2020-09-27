  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha To Hold Radio Classes For School Students From Monday

Odisha To Hold Radio Classes For School Students From Monday

With schools remaining closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students from classes one to eight of government-run institutes in Odisha will be taught via radio from Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:36 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Begins Second Phase Of Online Admissions For Classes 6 To 9, Class 11
QS Global MBA Rankings 2021: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore Among Top 50 B-Schools In World
Lecturer Turns Farm Labourer To Support Family Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
UGC Releases Revised Guidelines For Universities Amid COVID-19, Session To Begin From November 1
UNESCO To Convene Special Session Of Global Education Meeting Next Month
National Medical Commission, India's Regulator Of Medical Education, Comes Into Existence
Odisha To Hold Radio Classes For School Students From Monday
Odisha To Hold Radio Classes For School Students From Monday
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

With schools remaining closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic, students from classes one to eight of government-run institutes in Odisha will be taught via radio from Monday, a minister said in Bhubaneswar.

The "Radio Pathsala" programme will be held every day from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 10:15 am from September 28, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Saturday.

Lessons to be conducted for two classes in each day will be aired through all radio stations in the state, he said. The audio programme will also be uploaded in the central government's DIKSHA online platform.

Students are also being imparted online classes through smart phones, the minister said. Earlier, the state government had decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent for the 2020-21 academic year.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Odisha School open
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Begins At Around 1,000 Centres With Stringent Measures
Live | JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Begins At Around 1,000 Centres With Stringent Measures
JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Today For 1.6 Lakh Students
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Today For 1.6 Lakh Students
IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services
IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
.......................... Advertisement ..........................