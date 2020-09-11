  • Home
The Class 12 supplementary exams for the regular and open school candidates are scheduled between September 18 and September 24.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 11, 2020 9:36 pm IST

Odisha 12th Supplementary Exams From September 18
New Delhi:

The Odisha High School Certificate Supplementary exams will start from September 18 to September 24 The supplementary exams from September 18 will be conducted for the regular and open school candidates. The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website. As per reports, as many as 226 regular students will appear for the exams, while 12,938 will appear for the state open school exams.

A social media post of the Information and Public Relations Department said: “The High School Certificate Supplementary Examination will be held from the 18th to the 24th of this month. A total of 226 candidates are appearing for the exams, while 12,938 will appear for the state open school exams.”

The supplementary Odisha High school Certificate test will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government following all social distancing norms and safety protocols.

The Class 12th Odisha High School results were declared in August this year.

Supplementary Odisha Board
