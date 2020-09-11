Odisha 12th Supplementary Exams From September 18

The Odisha High School Certificate Supplementary exams will start from September 18 to September 24 The supplementary exams from September 18 will be conducted for the regular and open school candidates. The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website. As per reports, as many as 226 regular students will appear for the exams, while 12,938 will appear for the state open school exams.

A social media post of the Information and Public Relations Department said: “The High School Certificate Supplementary Examination will be held from the 18th to the 24th of this month. A total of 226 candidates are appearing for the exams, while 12,938 will appear for the state open school exams.”

ଚଳିତ ମାସ ୧୪ ତାରିଖରୁ ୨୪ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ ସାର୍ଟିଫିକେଟ୍ ସପ୍ଲିମେଣ୍ଟାରି ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ। ଏଥିରେ ମୋଟ ୨୨୬୪୯ ଜଣ ପରୀକ୍ଷାର୍ଥୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ମୁକ୍ତ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ୧୨୯୩୯ ଜଣ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବେ। କୋଭିଡ୍ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶାବଳୀ ଅନୁପାଳନ ସହ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ପରିଚାଳନା କରାଯିବ। #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/iLzBrQP41D — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) September 11, 2020

The supplementary Odisha High school Certificate test will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government following all social distancing norms and safety protocols.

The Class 12th Odisha High School results were declared in August this year.