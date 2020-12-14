  • Home
Odisha Government To Set Up Two More Medical Colleges In Puri, Jajpur

The Odisha Government on Monday approved a proposal to set up two more medical colleges in Puri and Jajpur at an expenditure of Rs 651.10 crore.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 11:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bhubaneshwar:

The Odisha Government on Monday approved a proposal to set up two more medical colleges in Puri and Jajpur at an expenditure of Rs 651.10 crore. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said a private construction major will take up the project of a 600-bed government medical college and teaching hospital in Puri, and a 500-bed medical college and teaching facility in Jajpur.

The construction will be completed within three years on a turn-key basis, Mr Pujari said.

The Odisha Government had on December 9 announced plans for a state-run medical college and teaching hospital in Kandhamal, and a 650-bed teaching hospital for the existing medical college in Koraput. The minister said the BJD government has added six state-run medical colleges in the last two decades.

"The state government decided to construct a 100-seated new state-run medical college and teaching hospital at Phulbani (in Kandhamal district) and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the medical college at Koraput on turn-key basis," Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha said earlier.

