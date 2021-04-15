  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Government Postpones All Board Exams After COVID Surge

Odisha Government Postpones All Board Exams After COVID Surge

The Odisha government has postponed all board examinations including the Class 10 and 12 exams in the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 6:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams, Say Students
COVID-19: International Baccalaureate (IB) Cancels Exams In India
Haryana Government Cancels Class 10 Board Exam, Postpones Class 12 Exam
Odisha Postpones Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
Odisha Government Postpones All Board Exams After COVID Surge
Odisha has postponed all board examinations including the Class 10 and 12 exams
Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha government on Thursday postponed all board examinations including the Class 10 and 12 exams in the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement after reviewing the coronavirus situation in Odisha, where active cases have surpassed the 14,000-mark.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) conducts the annual matriculation examination and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is in charge of the Class 12 examination, both of which have been postponed.

The tests for Class 10 were scheduled to start from May 3 and the Plus-II examinations from May 18.

Mr Panaik said the state government will make a decision on conducting the examinations after reviewing the pandemic situation in the first week of June.

"The students will be given adequate time before the examinations," he said in a statement. The students of Class 9 and 11 will be promoted to the subsequent standard without appearing for any test, Mr Patnaik added.

Mr Patnaik also issued instructions to stop physical classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 from Monday in all government, government-aided and private schools affiliated to the Odisha State Secondary Education Board and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.

All English medium schools and their hostels in the state will also be closed from Monday, he said.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Confers Over 2.3 Lakh Degrees, Diplomas At 34th Convocation
IGNOU Confers Over 2.3 Lakh Degrees, Diplomas At 34th Convocation
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Live | Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Odisha: Schools, Hostels To Remain Closed From April 19
Odisha: Schools, Hostels To Remain Closed From April 19
Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams, Say Students
Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams, Say Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................