Odisha Government Issues Modalities For Publication Of Class 12 Results

The Odisha government on Friday issued modalities for publication of results of the annual higher secondary (Class 12) examinations, which were earlier cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The examinations of the Plus-II Arts, Science and Commerce along with vocational courses were cancelled keeping in mind the health and safety issues of the students, teachers and parents,the School and Mass Education said in a statement.

Subsequently, an expert committee was constituted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in accordance with the instructions of the government to suggest well defined objective criteria for alternative assessment of the examinees of annual higher secondary examination.

On the basis of the recommendations of the committee and in view of the cancellation of Annual HS Examinations, 2021, the CHSE will follow the norms for processing of results of the examination.

Scores will be awarded to the regular examinees in theory papers/theory components of papers on the basis of the performance of the examinee in the 10th Board examination.

For this purpose a detailed subject mapping has been prepared. The scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination in which they had appeared.

Scores will be awarded in the practical/ project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated. An examinee not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of Alternative Assessment Criteria, can opt to appear for the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive, the department said in a notification.

The results will be declared in the second week of August, it said.

