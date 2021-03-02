Odisha Government Changes School Timings

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings.

Updated: Mar 2, 2021 11:03 pm IST

Odisha Government Changes School Timings
Bhubaneswar:

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S and ME) department said. According to a notification, the school timings for the students of Class 9 and 11 will be from 7 am to 9 am and for Class 10 and Class 12 from 8 am to 12 pm.

Earlier School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash had said that the government was reviewing the situation and the school timings. Earlier, the school timing was from 7 am to 1 pm, the notification said.

