  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Cancels MoU With Vedanta For Setting Up 500-Bed Teaching Hospital

Odisha Cancels MoU With Vedanta For Setting Up 500-Bed Teaching Hospital

The Odisha government on Wednesday cancelled a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Aluminium major Vedanta for the establishment of a 500-bed teaching hospital at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi district.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 4, 2021 12:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Regional Languages To Be Medium Of Instruction In Bihar's Elementary Schools
Manipur Government Approves Reopening Of Schools For Class 6 To 8 Students From March 8
Private Delhi School Teachers, Staff Protest Over Non-Payment Of Full Salaries
Closure Of 1.5 Million Schools Due To COVID-19 Impacted 247 Million Children In India: UNICEF Study
Schools In Puducherry Re-Opened For Full-Day Classes
Uttar Pradesh: Atal Residential Schools May Function From This Session, Says Chief Minister
Odisha Cancels MoU With Vedanta For Setting Up 500-Bed Teaching Hospital
Odisha Cancels MoU With Vedanta For Setting Up 500-Bed Teaching Hospital
Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha government on Wednesday cancelled a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Aluminium major Vedanta for the establishment of a 500-bed teaching hospital at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi district.

Citing inordinate delay in execution of the teaching hospital work by the aluminium major, the government cancelled the agreement with immediate effect after careful consideration, a notification said.

The state government on March 27, 2018, had signed an MoU with Vedanta for setting up the teaching hospital for the medical college with an investment of Rs 100 crore at Bhawanipatna.

Apart from the hospital, an agreement was also made for setting up a 100 seat medical college campus with academic blocks, hostels, staff quarters and auditorium.

The construction works started on December 18, 2018, and it was scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2021. However, there is an inordinate delay in execution of the Hospital and so far only 10 to 15 per cent of work has been executed and now no work is on-site although construction of the medical college work is speedily in progress, it said.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Automated System To Detect Colorectal Cancer
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Automated System To Detect Colorectal Cancer
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
IITs Among Top 100 Engineering Institutes In Global Ranking, IISc 92nd For Natural Sciences
IITs Among Top 100 Engineering Institutes In Global Ranking, IISc 92nd For Natural Sciences
JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions
JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................