Odisha Government Approves Rs 95 Crore For School Infrastructure Development

The Odisha government-approved projects worth Rs 95 crore to develop school infrastructure in 23 districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 11:49 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha government-approved projects worth Rs 95 crore to develop school infrastructure in 23 districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday. The approval was given on Monday at the 26th Executive Council meeting of Mo School Abhiyan, they said.

Alumni members along with various philanthropic organisations contributed Rs 11.56 crore for the development of the government-run schools across the state.

In addition, financial aid of Rs 20 crore was granted to Mo School Abhiyan by various CSR funds. The council approved projects worth Rs 94.70 crore, officials said.

Meanwhile, a special academic committee was set up to recommend strategies for the academic enrichment of schools.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

