Odisha has written to MHRD to reconsider UGC's decision on university exams

Odisha Government has written a letter to Education Ministry regarding the revised UGC guidelines on University exams. The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha tweeted that the state government has requested to be allowed to adhere to its decision of cancelling the University exams.

"State Government has today sent a letter to MHRD requesting to reconsider the revised guidelines of UGC and not to make conduct of UG & PG final term exams mandatory. MHRD has been requested to allow the State Government to adhere to its decision of cancellation of these exams," DHE Odisha tweeted from its social media handle.

Odisha government had cancelled all pending exams of UG and PG final semester/year in view of the Covid-19 situation. The exams were cancelled for all courses except the Professional courses.

UGC, after being asked by the Education Ministry to review its exam guidelines, released revised guidelines to conduct university exams for the final semester/year. The Commission has set the deadline to conduct final year exams by September 30.

The Commission maintained its previous order that Universities may go for pen-paper exam, online exam, or a blended form of both.

UGC justified its decision to go ahead with the exams citing examples of several top ranking universities in the world like Princeton, MIT, University of Cambridge, Imperial College of London, University of Toronto and McMaster, University of Heidelberg and University of Hong Kong that have resorted to the online technology-based mode of examinations.

Commission's decision to go ahead with the exams has not gone unopposed.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the revised UGC guidelines on exam and academic calendar should be "advisory" not "mandatory".

Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, former UGC Chairman, said that the decision was 'unfortunate' and has caused 'fresh uncertainty' among the students by extending the deadline to conduct exams till September.

Punjab CM, on July 9, said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review UGC's decision to conduct pending examinations.

"We cannot risk the health of our students and, therefore, a pragmatic approach must be adopted," he said.

West Bengal Higher Education Department has also objected to the advisory of the central government. West Bengal Principal Secretary Manish Jain too wrote a letter to HRD Ministry and asked to re-examine the matter in the interest of the physical and mental well-being of students amid the present COVID-19 situation.







