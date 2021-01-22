  • Home
Odisha Government To Provide Free Exam Guide Book To Class 10 Students

'Parikshya Darpan', a 700 page guide book will help students to prepare for the upcoming crucial board examination. "In order to reduce the stress of the students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the department to help candidates," School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 10:44 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

To help the students of Class 10 preparing for the annual state board examination in May this year, Odisha government will provide an exam guide book free of cost to all.

This was announced by School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash on Thursday. "The state government will distribute free of cost 'Pariksha Darpan' (exam guide) book to all the 6,20,508 students who will appear in the annual matriculation (Class 10) examination," the minister said.

'Parikshya Darpan', a 700 page guide book will help students to prepare for the upcoming crucial board examination. "In order to reduce the stress of the students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the department to help candidates," the minister said.

Though the state government had earlier reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus for the Class 10 board examination, it is felt that still, students face difficulties for the examination.

The new book 'Pariksha Darpan' contains probable questions and answers, he said. The minister said the students of government, government-aided and private schools appearing in the matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will get the book free of cost.

The examination will start from May 3. Earlier, keeping in view the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of the people across the state, the chief minister on January 13 had announced waiver of examination fees for the matriculation examination.

The state government will bear Rs 27 crore towards examination fee waiver. Each candidate appearing in the annual high school certificate examination was supposed to pay Rs 420 for filling up the forms.

