Odisha Government Increases Pre-Matric Scholarship For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Boarders

Pre-matric scholarship amount in Odisha has been increased

The Odisha Government has increased the amount set for Pre-Matric Scholarship for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) boarders. While the Pre-Matric scholarship for SC and ST male boarders has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 950, amount for the female boarders has risen from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. This increase in the amount of Pre-Matric scholarship in Odisha will benefit more than five lakh ST and SC boarders.

Sharing the hike in Pre-Matric Scholarship, the Information and Public Relations Department Odisha in a social media post said: “The Govt of Odisha has enhanced the prematric scholarship for ST & SC boarders from Rs 750 to Rs 950 for boys & from Rs 800 to Rs 1000 for girls. The scheme would benefit more than 5 lakh ST and SC boarders.”

“An expenditure amounting to Rs 490 crores would be incurred annually,” it added.

Pre-Matric Scholarship, a centrally sponsored scheme, is made for the SC and ST students studying in Class 9 and 10. The Pre-Matric Scholarship schemes are implemented through state government and Union Territory administration. The government provides pre-matric scholarships to all the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students who study in the residential schools of SC and ST and Mass Education (ME) schools and high schools of School and Mass Education Department including the hostels of Special ST Hostels of SC and ST Development Department.