Odisha Government Allows Offline Classes For Final Year Students Of Technical Universities, Colleges

Odisha: The respective institutions will reopen from August 9 following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding COVID-19.

Education | ANI | Updated: Aug 4, 2021 5:38 pm IST

Bhubaneshwar:

Odisha Government has allowed physical classroom teaching in Technical Universities, colleges, polytechnics and ITIs for final year students of postgraduate, undergraduate and Diploma courses to commence from August 9.

The respective institutions will reopen from August 9 following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding COVID-19.

"Considering the improvement in COVID-19 situation in Odisha, the state government directed all the Technical Universities, Engineering and Professional Colleges, Polytechnics & Diploma institutions and ITIs of the State, under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, to re-open their respective institutions for the final year students with effect from August 9, following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," read a statement from Odisha government, Skill development and Technical Education Department on Wednesday.

"The physical classroom teaching for final year students will commence from August 9 after all precautionary measures such as complete sanitization and disinfection of classrooms, laboratories, hostels, etc. are taken as per the COVID guidelines," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

