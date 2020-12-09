Odisha To Get New Medical College, Teaching Hospital

The Odisha Government on Wednesday said that it will set up a new medical college in Kandhamal district and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the existing institute in Koraput district. A proposal in this regard was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The state government decided to construct a 100-seated new state-run medical college and teaching hospital at Phulbani (in Kandhamal district) and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the medical college at Koraput on turn-key basis," Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha said in a video message after the Cabinet meeting.

"The hospitals will give a boost to medical education and cater to health-care needs of the people in the region, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The state earlier had only three state-run medical colleges and the BJD government has set up six more such institutes in the last two decades, Minister Arukha said. The cabinet also cleared two rural piped water-supply projects worth Rs 724 crore for Bargarh district.