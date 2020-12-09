  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha To Get New Medical College, Teaching Hospital

Odisha To Get New Medical College, Teaching Hospital

Odisha Government will set up a new medical college in Kandhamal district and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the existing institute in Koraput district. A proposal in this regard was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 9, 2020 11:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Soil Samples At JNU Lab Destroyed, Students' Body Seeks Enquiry
Higher Education Institutions In Uttarakhand To Open From December 15
MPSE Invites Application For CSS Scheme; Register Till December 31
Mangalore University Becomes Most Sustainable Campus In India: Green Metric
CCSU BEd Result 2020 Declared At Ccsuniversity.ac.in; Details Here
IIT Madras Admits 8,154 Students In First Batch Of Online BSc Programme; Application Opens For Second Round
Odisha To Get New Medical College, Teaching Hospital
Odisha To Get New Medical College, Teaching Hospital
Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha Government on Wednesday said that it will set up a new medical college in Kandhamal district and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the existing institute in Koraput district. A proposal in this regard was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The state government decided to construct a 100-seated new state-run medical college and teaching hospital at Phulbani (in Kandhamal district) and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the medical college at Koraput on turn-key basis," Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha said in a video message after the Cabinet meeting.

"The hospitals will give a boost to medical education and cater to health-care needs of the people in the region, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The state earlier had only three state-run medical colleges and the BJD government has set up six more such institutes in the last two decades, Minister Arukha said. The cabinet also cleared two rural piped water-supply projects worth Rs 724 crore for Bargarh district.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Soil Samples At JNU Lab Destroyed, Students' Body Seeks Enquiry
Soil Samples At JNU Lab Destroyed, Students' Body Seeks Enquiry
Higher Education Institutions In Uttarakhand To Open From December 15
Higher Education Institutions In Uttarakhand To Open From December 15
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Start ME, MTech Counselling From December 11
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Start ME, MTech Counselling From December 11
UAE, India Education Ministers Discuss NEP 2020, Ways To 'Deepen' Relationship
UAE, India Education Ministers Discuss NEP 2020, Ways To 'Deepen' Relationship
AILET 2021 Schedule Announced; Exam On May 2
AILET 2021 Schedule Announced; Exam On May 2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................