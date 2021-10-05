Odisha: Free Medical, Engineering Entrance Coaching For SC, ST Students

Free medical and engineering coaching to Odisha SC, ST students

The Odisha government has announced its plans to provide free coaching to SC, ST students in the state for medical and engineering entrance examinations. The coaching will be provided under under the Chatra Protshahan Scheme.

Member of Parliament, Amar Patnaik, during the inaugural ceremony of Chatra Protshahan Scheme, distributed 200 tablets for meritorious SC and ST students who shall be entitled for specialised coaching for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

“I am happy to provide 200 tabs from MPLAD for meritorious SC & ST students of our state who would be given specialised coaching for engineering & medical examinations under Chatra Protshahan Scheme of GoO,” Amar Patnaik said.

According to news agency ANI, the ST and SC Development Department of state government will open seven Centres of Excellence in SC and ST schools across the state where 320 such students every year will be provided free education.

Centres will encourage the students of Higher Secondary Schools towards Higher education. Its main intent is to identify and nurture the potential ST/SC students from a young age for higher education in Medical and Engineering, the govt said.

Students will be selected on the basis of Class 10 merit and a selection test from among the students who have passed matric from SSD High Schools.

Every year more than 30,000 ST and SC students appear in the Annual of Higher Secondary School Examination.